Gretna restaurants you'll love

Gretna restaurants
  • Gretna

Gretna's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Gretna restaurants

Lansky's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lansky's

16918 Morgan Ave Suite 1, Gretna

Avg 4.1 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GT Steak #3$13.25
Giant #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
Onion Rings$2.00
Thick cut onion rings cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
REG Steak #3$9.90
Regular #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
More about Lansky's
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant

11910 Standing Stone Dr #105,, Gretna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken on the Beach$10.99
Choice of grilled chicken or shredded chicken over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
Fajitas for One$14.99
Choice of steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Chimichanga Dinner$12.50
Two flour tortillas filled with choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

PepperJax Grill

21351 Nebraska Crossing Dr., Gretna

Avg 4.3 (302 reviews)
Delivery
Popular items
Bacon$3.49
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill

