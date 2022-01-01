Gretna restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lansky's
16918 Morgan Ave Suite 1, Gretna
|Popular items
|GT Steak #3
|$13.25
Giant #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
|Onion Rings
|$2.00
Thick cut onion rings cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
|REG Steak #3
|$9.90
Regular #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
11910 Standing Stone Dr #105,, Gretna
|Popular items
|Chicken on the Beach
|$10.99
Choice of grilled chicken or shredded chicken over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
|Fajitas for One
|$14.99
Choice of steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$12.50
Two flour tortillas filled with choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.