Burritos in Gretna

Gretna restaurants that serve burritos

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Gretna

11910 Standing Stone Dr #105,, Gretna

Lunch Steak Burrito$10.99
One flour tortilla filled with steak and grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
7 Seas Burrito$14.99
12" tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, crabmeat, and rice topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Steak Burrito Dinner$11.49
Stories Coffee Company - Gretna - 10520 S 204th St

10520 S 204th St, Gretna

Pork Belly Burrito$7.50
