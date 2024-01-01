Pizza steak in Gretna
Lansky's - Gretna
16918 Morgan Ave Suite 1, Gretna
|PER Philly Steak Pizza
|$10.00
Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
|GIANT Philly Steak Pizza
|$26.75
Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
|REG Philly Steak Pizza
|$22.00
Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
5 Thirty-One - 16918 Morgan Ave
16918 Morgan Ave ste 1, Gretna
|LG Philly Steak Pizza
|$27.50
A parm alfredo and Cheez Whiz base with house shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese
|LG Spicy Philly Steak Pizza
|$28.50
A jalapeño white base with house shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese and a smoked buffalo drizzle