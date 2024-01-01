Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza steak in Gretna

Go
Gretna restaurants
Toast

Gretna restaurants that serve pizza steak

Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lansky's - Gretna

16918 Morgan Ave Suite 1, Gretna

Avg 4.1 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PER Philly Steak Pizza$10.00
Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
GIANT Philly Steak Pizza$26.75
Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
REG Philly Steak Pizza$22.00
Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
More about Lansky's - Gretna
Consumer pic

 

5 Thirty-One - 16918 Morgan Ave

16918 Morgan Ave ste 1, Gretna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG Philly Steak Pizza$27.50
A parm alfredo and Cheez Whiz base with house shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese
LG Spicy Philly Steak Pizza$28.50
A jalapeño white base with house shaved Philly steak, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese and a smoked buffalo drizzle
More about 5 Thirty-One - 16918 Morgan Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna

French Fries

Chili

Burritos

Map

More near Gretna to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston