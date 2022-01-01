Go
Toast

Grey Area Tavern

Grey Area Tavern is a broader take on a gastropub, offering a variety of options from classic style pub fare to food and drink to satisfy the more adventurous palate. We are not your black and white tavern - come see what we are all about!
We are open every day except for Tuesday for lunch and dinner service- indoor dining, outdoor dining and takeout.

FRENCH FRIES

107 Main St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (151 reviews)

Popular Items

Sundown Burger$16.00
Grilled Ribeye burger, with Maple bacon, an Upside down sunny egg, with Lettuce, Tomato, and a Chipotle aioli with Swiss cheese.
Grey Area Tavern Salad$13.00
Arugula, candied bacon, deep fried goat cheese, soft boiled egg, flavors of hollandaise dressing.
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Deep fried fresh mozzarella with panko breadcrumbs and marinara.
Portabello Mushroom Burger$11.00
Balsamic reduction, roasted garlic aioli, smoked gouda cheese, arugula, grilled onion.
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Bacon, roasted shallot aioli, grated parmesan and balsamic drizzle.
Kid's Dinner$9.00
Please specify if you would like chocolate or vanilla ice cream with your kid's meal.
Grey Area Tavern Burger$15.00
Ground Ribeye, Herb Garlic Goat cheese, Sundried tomato pesto, arugula.
Wings$14.00
Choice of sauce.
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
The way you like it. Choice of protein, cheese, toppings and sauce.
Chicken and Waffles$13.00
Golden waffle, crispy fried chicken, served plain, Kingdom of Satan sauce or a Maple Mustard glaze.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

107 Main St

New Hartford CT

Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SmokeKing Restaurant

No reviews yet

Wood Smoked BBQ.

Forty One Bridge Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

joe pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Puerto Vallarta Avon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston