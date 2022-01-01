Go
Greyhound Cafe

Drive Thru Now Open!
Inside the Cedar Rapids Public Library

450 5th st se Cafe

Popular Items

Exciting Journey Salad$5.25
Brie cheese, candied pecans*, fresh berries and a homemade ginger-poppyseed dressing sit atop a bed of mixed lettuces.
*contains pecans
Muzzle (Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato) *Vegetarian$5.50
Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich, on a Rustic Hearth Bakery bun. Served with a spread of our homemade pesto, extra virgin olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
Ringer (Roast Beef & Swiss)$5.50
Local Beef Rump Roast sourced from Big Boy Meats, roasted in house and freshly sliced to order. Sandwich is served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery and comes with swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, red onion, aioii and Dijon mustard.
Maiden (Turkey & Swiss)$5.50
Freshly sliced turkey breast on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, with romaine lettuce, tomato slice, spread of aioli, and a slice of havarti cheese.
Hot Latte$3.50
Locally Roasted espresso from Hager's Roasting Company and steamed local milk from Hansen's Dairy, served hot.
Lure (Prosciutto & Provolone)$5.50
La Quercia Berkshire Prosciutto sliced impossibly thin, served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, accompanied with aioli, tomato, lettuce and provolone cheese.
Apron (Pesto Chicken Salad)$5.50
Pesto Chicken Salad made with local basil pesto*, celery. red onions, cranberries, and Dijon mustard. Served with swiss cheese and romaine lettuce on a Heritage Wheat bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery.
*contains almonds
Cookie$2.00
Our famous, home-made, fresh baked cookies!
Chocolate Chip
Caesar Salad$4.50
Classic Caesar Salad, with romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and homemade Caesar dressing*
*Contains Anchovies
Kettle Chips$2.00
Kettle Brand Chips
Location

450 5th st se Cafe

Cedar rapids IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
