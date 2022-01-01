Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

Lafayette Brewing Co

We are currently open for dine in and carry out service. We are following recommendations of the CDC, state and local health departments in order to provide our guests and staff with a safe environment.

Lafayette's original craft brewery! We offer a variety of handcrafted ales and lagers, a full service restaurant with a large family dining area and banquet space in our 2nd floor Beer Hall. We were the 1st brewery to receive Indiana's small brewers permit and are currently the 2nd oldest operating brewery in the state. Stop in to visit a piece of Indiana's brewing history.

