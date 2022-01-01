Go
Toast

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. is a locally owned specialty coffee shop offering traditional espresso drinks along with seasonal creations and handcrafted doughnuts. Espresso bar located inside Ripple & Company restaurant.

CREPES • DONUTS

1007 Main St

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Dr. Strangelove Latte$6.00
16oz. Latte sweetened and infused w/cinnamon, orange & cloves
Large London Fog$5.50
16oz. Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla
Regular Latte$4.50
12oz. Espresso and steamed milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
Large Latte$5.50
16oz. Espresso and steamed milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
Large Crème Brûlée Latte$6.50
16oz. Custard sweetened espresso with caramel
Regular London Fog$4.50
12oz. Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla
Regular Mocha$5.00
12 oz. Espresso & steamed milk w/ our dark Callebaut chocolate sauce topped w/ sweetened cream
Large Cold Brew Coffee, Iced$4.50
16oz. Slow brewed cold for a smooth, refreshing iced coffee
Regular Cold Brew Coffee, Iced$3.50
12oz. Slow brewed cold for a smooth, refreshing iced coffee
Rhubarb Custard, Filled Yeast$3.00
This yeast doughnut has layers of smooth custard and bright rhubarb jam to make any day feel like a picnic.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1007 Main St

Lafayette IN

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lafayette Brewing Co

No reviews yet

We are currently open for dine in and carry out service. We are following recommendations of the CDC, state and local health departments in order to provide our guests and staff with a safe environment.
Lafayette's original craft brewery! We offer a variety of handcrafted ales and lagers, a full service restaurant with a large family dining area and banquet space in our 2nd floor Beer Hall. We were the 1st brewery to receive Indiana's small brewers permit and are currently the 2nd oldest operating brewery in the state. Stop in to visit a piece of Indiana's brewing history.

z - DownUnder

No reviews yet

DownUnder Hours
11a - 3a Mondays - Fridays ---
5p - 3a Saturdays ---
Live entertainment on Saturdays ---
Meet you DownUnder for great drinks, food, and local bands!

DT Kirby's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Revolution Barbeque

No reviews yet

Dine In, Take out, curbside with the best smoked barbeque in Lafayette, IN!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston