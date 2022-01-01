Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. is a locally owned coffee shop serving traditional espresso drinks along with seasonal creations along with hand crafted doughnuts and crepes.
ICE CREAM • CREPES • DONUTS
100 Northwestern Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
100 Northwestern Ave
West Lafayette IN
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Walk-Ons
More than a restaurant!
Backroads BBQ Express
Texas-style barbeque and southern comfort foods, cooked slow and served fast.
State 19
Come in and enjoy!
The Twisted Hammer
Come in and enjoy!