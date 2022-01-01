Go
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. is a locally owned coffee shop serving traditional espresso drinks along with seasonal creations along with hand crafted doughnuts and crepes.

ICE CREAM • CREPES • DONUTS

100 Northwestern Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)

Popular Items

The Rooster Crepe$7.00
Local brown cage free egg, fresh chives, & choice of cheese: Prairie Breeze, Rustico, Mantoro *add smoked garlic sausage or ham for $2
Regular Mocha$5.00
12 oz. Espresso & steamed milk w/ our dark Callebaut chocolate sauce topped w/ whipped cream
Large Crème Brûlée$6.50
16oz. Custard sweetened espresso with caramel
Large Latte$5.50
16oz. Espresso and steamed milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
Large Masala Chai$5.50
16oz. Black tea, cardamom, ginger & cloves
Regular Latte$4.50
12oz. Espresso and steamed milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
Large Sweet Matcha$7.50
16oz. Ceremonial Japanese green tea sweetened with cane sugar
Vanilla Bean Glazed, Yeast$2.00
Yeast doughnut with vanilla bean glaze. A timeless favorite.
Large London fog$5.50
16 oz. Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla
Invent Your Own Crepe$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

100 Northwestern Ave

West Lafayette IN

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
