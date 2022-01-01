Go
Toast

The Doghouse

Gourmet Hotdogs and Hawaiian Shave Ice

8545 North Lake Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN DOG$7.00
See full menu

Location

8545 North Lake Blvd

Kings Beach CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grid Bar & Grill - Kings Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Las Panchitas Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jiffys Pizza

No reviews yet

Open for pick up,delivery,and dine in on the beautiful north shore of Lake Tahoe.
There is a $6 delivery fee to cover the increase in fuel costs. And a minimum order of $20 before tax delivery fee to place delivery order.
Please use the build your own option when ordering half and half pizzas and when altering specialty pizzas .
*We do not split sauces.*
This is NOT a gluten free, lactose free, nut free environment.

Old Post Office Cafe

No reviews yet

NEW SPIN ON OLD HERITAGE!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston