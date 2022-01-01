Go
Griddle 145

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1146 MacArthur Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (1485 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional French Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes
G145 Egg Sandwich$9.50
Two eggs, smoked bacon, and American cheese served on a brioche bun w/ side of breakfast potatoes.
Build Your Own Omelet$7.50
Gabe's Breakfast Melt$12.00
Grilled sourdough bread with two hard fried eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach, melted Swiss and cheddar jack cheese, and garlic aioli. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Smoked Bacon$4.00
Strawberry Dream French Toast
Traditional french toast topped with strawberry cream cheese, fresh sliced strawberries and house strawberry sauce.
Daddy Omelet$11.50
Sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.
Two Eggs Any Style$7.50
Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.
Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1146 MacArthur Road

Whitehall PA

