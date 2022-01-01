Griddle & Greens
Griddle & Greens serves a vast selection of griddled sandwiches and freshly-built salads along with an assortment of soups, sides and house-brewed sweet teas. Only the finest ingredients will suffice.
We slow roast our signature meats on site and procure the freshest produce locally available. Our breads, cheeses and cured meats are sourced from some of Western New York’s most highly acclaimed culinary artisans.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
125 Elmwood Avenue • $
Location
125 Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
