Griddle & Greens serves a vast selection of griddled sandwiches and freshly-built salads along with an assortment of soups, sides and house-brewed sweet teas. Only the finest ingredients will suffice.
We slow roast our signature meats on site and procure the freshest produce locally available. Our breads, cheeses and cured meats are sourced from some of Western New York’s most highly acclaimed culinary artisans.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

125 Elmwood Avenue • $

Avg 4.9 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

No. 63 Frisco Dipper 🥕$10.95
Sourdough ~ Provolone ~ Choice of Soup and Small Side
No. 21 Cubano Miami$11.95
Country White ~ Sahlen's Smokehouse Ham ~ Roast Pork ~ Swiss ~ Dill Pickles ~ Mustard ~ Mayo ~ Your Choice of Small Side
No. 13 Sorry Charlie 🐟$10.95
Whole Wheat ~ Tuna Salad ~ Bread & Butter Pickles ~ Muenster ~ Your Choice of Small Side
No. 61 Classic 🥕$9.95
Country White ~ American ~ Choice of Soup and Small Side
No. 34 Matthew 22:21$10.95
Romaine ~ Grilled Chicken ~ Za'atar Breadcrumbs ~ Shaved Parmesan ~ Caesar
No. 31 Reuben$12.95
Seeded Rye ~ 1/4 lb Corned Beef ~ Sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island Dressing ~ Your Choice of Small Side
Build Your Own Salad or Wrap$7.50
Have your salad in a bowl or wrap and customize to your heart's content.
Tomato Soup
Classic tomato soup goes great with anything and everything!
Build Your Own Melt$7.50
Choose your bread, cheese(s), veggies, ($) protein(s) and condiments and we'll griddle it up fresh and hot!
No. 5 Eggwhich Way You Like$11.95
Country White ~ Two (2) Fried Eggs ~ Sharp Cheddar ~ Bacon & Mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

125 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
