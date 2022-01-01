Go
Griddle's Country Cookin'

Come in and enjoy!

PIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy • $

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)

Popular Items

Chuckwagon Sandwich$4.50
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.29
Mixed Lettuce topped with Cheese, Eggs, Tomatoes, Fresh Chicken, Bacon Bits and Croutons
All Meat Omelet$6.49
Western Omelet$6.49
Mickey Mouse w/ Sausage patty$3.99
Chicken Strip Basket$7.99
3 Jumbo Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders served with choice of potato. Try these with our House Made Boss Sauce.
Breaded Chicken Salad$8.29
Mixed Lettuce topped with Cheese, Eggs, Tomatoes, Fresh Chicken, Bacon Bits and Croutons
Extra Ranch$0.35
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Solo Dining
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy

Scottsville KY

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

