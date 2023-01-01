Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Gridley

Go
Gridley restaurants
Toast

Gridley restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Casa Lupe Restaurant - 130 Magnolia Street

130 Magnolia Street, Gridley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Super Burrito
Deli Burrito$13.99
Choice of steak, chicken, or chile verde with rice, beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, mild sauce, and sour cream. All wrapped in a large flour tortilla
More about Casa Lupe Restaurant - 130 Magnolia Street
Item pic

 

Casa Lupe Market - 130 Magnolia Street

130 Magnolia Street, Gridley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$8.59
choice of meat, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese and salsa
Shrimp Burrito$11.69
shrimp, grilled veggies, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese and salsa
Two Meat Burrito$9.59
choice of 2 meats, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese and salsa
More about Casa Lupe Market - 130 Magnolia Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Gridley

Tacos

Map

More near Gridley to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Marysville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1255 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (178 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston