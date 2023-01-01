Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Gridley

Gridley restaurants
Gridley restaurants that serve tacos

Casa Lupe Restaurant - 130 Magnolia Street

130 Magnolia Street, Gridley

Steak Taco Dinner$16.99
More about Casa Lupe Restaurant - 130 Magnolia Street
Casa Lupe Market - 130 Magnolia Street

130 Magnolia Street, Gridley

Lengua Taco$2.85
lengua, onions, cilantro and salsa
Two Tacos With Rice & Beans$7.50
choice of meat with rice and beans, onions, cilantro and salsa
Tacos$2.30
choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa
More about Casa Lupe Market - 130 Magnolia Street
