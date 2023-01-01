Tacos in Gridley
Gridley restaurants that serve tacos
Casa Lupe Restaurant - 130 Magnolia Street
Casa Lupe Restaurant - 130 Magnolia Street
130 Magnolia Street, Gridley
|Steak Taco Dinner
|$16.99
Casa Lupe Market - 130 Magnolia Street
Casa Lupe Market - 130 Magnolia Street
130 Magnolia Street, Gridley
|Lengua Taco
|$2.85
lengua, onions, cilantro and salsa
|Two Tacos With Rice & Beans
|$7.50
choice of meat with rice and beans, onions, cilantro and salsa
|Tacos
|$2.30
choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa