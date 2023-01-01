Go
A map showing the location of Gridley Grill - 484 State Highway 99View gallery

Gridley Grill - 484 State Highway 99

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

484 State Highway 99

Gridley, CA 95948

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

484 State Highway 99, Gridley CA 95948

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pasquini's Fine Italian Food
orange starNo Reviews
6241 Hwy 99 Live Oak, CA 95953
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Yuba City - Stabler Ln
orange starNo Reviews
1282 Stabler Ln Suite 600 Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1655 Colusa Hwy #300 Yuba City, CA 95993
View restaurantnext
10 Beach Hut Deli - 10 Yuba City
orange starNo Reviews
1655 Colusa Hwy Yuba City, CA 95993
View restaurantnext
La Unica's Fresh Mex
orange starNo Reviews
971 Gray Avenue Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
The Happy Viking
orange starNo Reviews
741 Plumas St Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Gridley

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Gridley Grill - 484 State Highway 99

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston