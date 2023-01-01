Gridley Grill - 484 State Highway 99
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
484 State Highway 99, Gridley CA 95948
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
West Coast Sourdough - Yuba City - Stabler Ln
No Reviews
1282 Stabler Ln Suite 600 Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurant
Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant
No Reviews
1655 Colusa Hwy #300 Yuba City, CA 95993
View restaurant