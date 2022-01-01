Griffin restaurants you'll love
Must-try Griffin restaurants
More about McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
2964 N Expy, Griffin
|Popular items
|Sm Pork Plate
|$9.89
|Xtra Dressing
|$0.35
|Large Stew
|$6.79
More about Kizzy's Kakes
Kizzy's Kakes
215 S. 6th Street, Griffin
|Popular items
|Chocolate Kake
|$55.00
Requires a one day notice. Our Sensational Chocolate Kake served with chocolate icing.
|Caramel Kake
|$55.00
Requires a two day notice. Our Smooth Caramel Kake served with caramel icing.
|Chocolate KupKake
|$3.00
Our Sensational Chocolate KupKake served with your choice of chocolate or buttercream icing.
More about Salaam Seafood Inc.
Salaam Seafood Inc.
503 East Broadway Street, Griffin