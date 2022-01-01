Griffin restaurants you'll love

Griffin restaurants
Griffin's top cuisines

BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Griffin restaurants

McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que image

 

McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que

2964 N Expy, Griffin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Pork Plate$9.89
Xtra Dressing$0.35
Large Stew$6.79
More about McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
Kizzy's Kakes image

 

Kizzy's Kakes

215 S. 6th Street, Griffin

Avg 5 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Kake$55.00
Requires a one day notice. Our Sensational Chocolate Kake served with chocolate icing.
Caramel Kake$55.00
Requires a two day notice. Our Smooth Caramel Kake served with caramel icing.
Chocolate KupKake$3.00
Our Sensational Chocolate KupKake served with your choice of chocolate or buttercream icing.
More about Kizzy's Kakes
Salaam Seafood Inc. image

 

Salaam Seafood Inc.

503 East Broadway Street, Griffin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Salaam Seafood Inc.
