Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Griffin
/
Griffin
/
Chicken Tenders
Griffin restaurants that serve chicken tenders
McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
2964 N Expy, Griffin
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Strips
$7.29
More about McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
Uncle Bobby - 1618 N Expressway
1618 N Expressway, Griffin
No reviews yet
Chicken Tender Basket
$12.99
More about Uncle Bobby - 1618 N Expressway
Browse other tasty dishes in Griffin
Banana Pudding
Cake
Fried Pickles
Pudding
Corn Dogs
Cookies
Cheeseburgers
More near Griffin to explore
Mcdonough
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Stockbridge
Avg 3.9
(19 restaurants)
Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Peachtree City
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Jonesboro
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Morrow
No reviews yet
Senoia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Locust Grove
No reviews yet
Forest Park
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(31 restaurants)
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(427 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(338 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(228 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston