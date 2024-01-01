Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Griffin

Go
Griffin restaurants
Toast

Griffin restaurants that serve chicken tenders

McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que image

 

McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que

2964 N Expy, Griffin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips$7.29
More about McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Uncle Bobby - 1618 N Expressway

1618 N Expressway, Griffin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$12.99
More about Uncle Bobby - 1618 N Expressway

Browse other tasty dishes in Griffin

Banana Pudding

Cake

Fried Pickles

Pudding

Corn Dogs

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Griffin to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Peachtree City

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Jonesboro

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Locust Grove

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (31 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston