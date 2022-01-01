Pies in Griffin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Griffin restaurants that serve pies
McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
2964 N Expy, Griffin
No reviews yet
Pie
$3.89
More about McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
Kizzy's Kakes
215 S. 6th Street, Griffin
Avg 5
(110 reviews)
Apple Pie | Wed + Thur only
$3.45
Only available on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
More about Kizzy's Kakes
Browse other tasty dishes in Griffin
