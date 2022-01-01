Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pudding in
Griffin
/
Griffin
/
Pudding
Griffin restaurants that serve pudding
McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
2964 N Expy, Griffin
No reviews yet
Banana Pudding
$3.59
More about McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que
Kizzy's Kakes
215 S. 6th Street, Griffin
Avg 5
(110 reviews)
Banana Pudding KupKake
$3.45
Our Exquisite Banana Pudding KupKake served with banana pudding icing and wafer cookie crumbles.
Banana Pudding Slice
$6.50
Our Divine Banana Pudding Kake Slice served with banana icing.
More about Kizzy's Kakes
