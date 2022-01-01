Griffin’s Poboy & Grille - Houma
Come in and enjoy!
1015-A Tunnel Blvd
Location
1015-A Tunnel Blvd
Houma LA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Off The Hook
Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.
Spigots Brewpub
Come in and enjoy!
Plantation Inn - Cane Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!