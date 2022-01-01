Go
Griffin Tavern

You're not here for a long time,
You're here for a good time!

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS

659 Zachary Taylor Hwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (1056 reviews)

Popular Items

Tavern Mixed Green Salad$8.50
Mixed Field Greens, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Red Bell Pepper, Carrot and Maple Mustard Vinaigrette (Gluten Free)
The All-American Burger$15.00
White American Cheese or Plain, Raw Onion, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun with French Fries and a Pickle Spear (Gluten Free Available; French Fries Contain Gluten)
Mojo Burger$16.00
Sharp Vermont Cheddar, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Lettuce and Roasted Garlic Mayo on a Brioche Bun with French Fries and a Pickle Spear (Gluten Free Available; French Fries Contain Gluten)
Fish N Chips$18.00
Pilsner Beer-Battered Atlantic Cod with French Fries, Cole Slaw and Tartar Sauce
Shepherds Pie
Traditional Ground Lamb, Peas, Carrots, Tavern's Famous Brown Gravy, Mashed Potato and Cheddar Cheese
Southern Burger$16.00
House-Made Bread & Butter Pickles & Jalapeno, BBQ Sauce, House Smoked Pimento Gouda and Lettuceon on a Brioche Bun with French Fries and a Pickle Spear (Gluten Free Available; French Fries Contain Gluten)
Classic Caesar Salad$8.50
Romaine Lettuce, Classic Caesar Dressing, Croutons and Parmigiano- Reggiano (Gluten Free Available)
Bear Wallow Burger$16.00
Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce and Pesto on on a Brioche Bun with French Fries and a Pickle Spear (Gluten Free Available; French Fries Contain Gluten)
Chicken Tenders$12.00
All White Meat Breaded Chicken Tenders with French Fries and BBQ Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

659 Zachary Taylor Hwy

Flint Hill VA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
