G3 - Griffon Gastropub

We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!

634 Main Street

Popular Items

Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese Side$5.00
Bacon Jam Burger$19.00
Maple bourbon bacon jam, Gorgonzola cheese, cage-free fried egg
Build a Burger$15.00
Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest.
Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!
Beer Battered$16.00
Potstickers$11.00
Five crispy Chinese dumplings filled with teriyaki chicken, scallions, garlic & Napa cabbage, served with sweet & spicy Asian dipping sauce
Cajun Crunch$16.50
Panko breaded, lightly Cajun seasoned & golden brown, crispy on the outside, moist & flaky on the inside
Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese$18.50
Al dente shell pasta tossed with our signature smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed Ritz crackers. You will never want boring mac n’ cheese again! + Grilled Chicken & Oven-Roasted Tomatoes | 6 *GF + Sliced Sirloin & Caramelized Onions | 7 *GF
Panko Chicken$16.50
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
Mangia Steak$18.50
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest
Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)$15.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Location

634 Main Street

East Aurora NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

