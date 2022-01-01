Go
G1 - Griffon Gastropub

We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!

2470 Military Rd

Popular Items

Mangia Steak$18.50
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest
Panko Chicken$16.50
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
Beer Battered$16.00
Strapple Salad$18.50
Arugula & spring mix with fresh sliced strawberries, crispy apple chips, applewood smoked bacon, panko breaded goat cheese balls & toasted sliced almonds, topped with balsamic glazed & grilled sliced chicken breast. Recommended dressing: Strawberry Poppyseed. Dressing served on the side.
Build a Burger$15.00
Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest.
Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!
Fried Goat Cheese$11.00
Five Panko breaded & fried goat cheese balls, served with warm house-made marinara sauce
Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese Side$5.00
Cajun Crunch$16.50
Panko breaded, lightly Cajun seasoned & golden brown, crispy on the outside, moist & flaky on the inside
Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese$18.50
Al dente shell pasta tossed with our signature smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed Ritz crackers. You will never want boring mac n’ cheese again! + Grilled Chicken & Oven-Roasted Tomatoes | 6 *GF + Sliced Sirloin & Caramelized Onions | 7 *GF
Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)$15.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
See full menu

Location

2470 Military Rd

Niagara Falls NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

