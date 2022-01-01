Go
G2 - Griffon Gastropub

We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!

5445 Transit Road

Popular Items

Panko Chicken$16.50
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
Garlic Parmesan$16.50
Baked with a crust of Panko bread crumbs, garlic & parmesan
Build a Burger$15.00
Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest.
Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!
Shrimp Po' Boy$18.00
Light cornmeal & buttermilk hand-battered tiger shrimp, flash-fried, served on a toasted baguette with Creole remoulade, sliced tomatoes, pickles & traditional New Orleans vinegar slaw. You’ll be saying “Let the good times roll!”
Beer Battered$16.00
Cajun Crunch$16.50
Panko breaded, lightly Cajun seasoned & golden brown, crispy on the outside, moist & flaky on the inside
Mangia Steak$18.50
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest
Bacon Jam Burger$19.00
Maple bourbon bacon jam, Gorgonzola cheese, cage-free fried egg
Italiano Broiled$16.50
Broiled Haddock seasoned with lemon pepper, garlic and white wine topped with sliced tomatoes, parmesan cheese & topped with fresh basil
Location

Williamsville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
