Griggsby's Station
Come in and enjoy!
101 W Main St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
101 W Main St
Greenfield IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Mug
Fast-casual, farm to curb, dining. Locally sourced meat, produce, and ice cream. Year round seating. Drive in, carryout, and delivery available. Order online.
Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour
Purveyor and preparation of the finest coffees and teas from around the world. Specialty soft serve ice cream, pastries, desserts abound in our cozy and warm environment. Enjoy browsing our large selection of hobby board games.
Krab Kingz Seafood Indianapolis
Our goal is to provide irresistible food, incredible service & infectious atmosphere!
Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant specializing in "Southern Style" seafood boils. Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings. Oh, and don't forget fried food that'll make ya Mama jealous! That's what we do!
Bonsai
Come in and enjoy!!