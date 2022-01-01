Go
Grill 28

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC YEAR-ROUD
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with American and Mediterranean influences. Enjoy a local beer or international wine at our full bar. Meet Friends after work or game in a relaxed setting.
Call Grill28; 603-766-6466, for all your catering and special event needs. Our Grill28 Event Coordinator, Kate, will help you prepare a personalized menu for any special occasion. If you are looking for the perfect spot to host your guests, Grill28 has both indoor and seasonal spaces available to book year-round. Events of all sizes will be happy they chose Grill28!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

200 Grafton Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (442 reviews)

Popular Items

Quart Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes$12.95
Quart Roasted Butternut Squash$12.95
Pint Roasted Butternut Squash$6.95
Quart Apple Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts$13.95
Meat Lasagna$16.00
with side garden salad and garlic bread
Quart Garlic Buttered Green Beans$12.95
Prime Rib$25.99
12oz Prime Rib with mashed potatoes, roasted butternut squash, Au Jus, & a Popover
Mediterranean Mussels$16.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Crab stuffing with Lobster sauce, mashed potato & roasted butternut squash
Grill28 Greek Salad$12.99
Chopped romaine with tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta & oregano served with House Greek dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 Grafton Drive

Portsmouth NH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

