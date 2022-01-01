Grill 28
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC YEAR-ROUD
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with American and Mediterranean influences. Enjoy a local beer or international wine at our full bar. Meet Friends after work or game in a relaxed setting.
Call Grill28; 603-766-6466, for all your catering and special event needs. Our Grill28 Event Coordinator, Kate, will help you prepare a personalized menu for any special occasion. If you are looking for the perfect spot to host your guests, Grill28 has both indoor and seasonal spaces available to book year-round. Events of all sizes will be happy they chose Grill28!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
200 Grafton Drive • $$
Location
200 Grafton Drive
Portsmouth NH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
