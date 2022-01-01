Go
Grill 445

A local twist on modern American cuisine.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

445 Providence Rd • $$

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)

Popular Items

445 Burger$16.00
bacon, cheddar, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
Caprese Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a toasted sourdough bread, pesto, fresh mozzarella, basil, and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Served with Fries.
Wings$10.00
House brined wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub
Fish And Chips$22.00
Xl Pretzel$14.00
10 oz. Soft Bavarian pretzel served with South Carolina BBQ sauce and house cheese sauce
Truffle Burger$17.00
caramelized onions, mushrooms, gruyere, truffle mayo, lettuce, tomato
Boneless Wings$12.00
Served with your choice of sauce or dry rub
BBQ Burger$16.00
smoked gouda, bacon, BBQ sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato
Classic Burger$14.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
Tips$28.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery

Location

445 Providence Rd

Brooklyn CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

