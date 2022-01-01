Go
Toast
  • /
  • Niles
  • /
  • Grill and Garden Cafe

Grill and Garden Cafe

Grilled and BBQ Smoked meats, fresh veggie sides and salads, grilled melts, 1/2 lb angus burgers, and organic plant protien smoothies (NO SOY) Tons and TONs of gluten free and vegan options all non gmo

5832 Youngstown Warren Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Harvest Bowl$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Roasted Almonds, Quinoa, Shredded Kale, Balsamic Vinaigrette
BYO Warm Bowl$5.00
Artisan White Cheddar Mac and Cheese$3.99
Lamb Gyro$8.99
Lamb, pita, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, tzatziki sauce
Salad Build Your Own Salad$2.50
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with sugary sweet cinnamon$2.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$7.99
Toasted Focaccia, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Ranch
Cheesy Skillet Hashbrowns$3.99
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Toasted Focaccia, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onion, Spinach, Honey Mustard
Shrimp Bangkok Bowl$12.99
Shrimp Skewer, Rice, Queso Blanco, Jalapeno, pineapple, Red Bell Pepper, Ginger Dressing
See full menu

Location

5832 Youngstown Warren Rd

Niles OH

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salvatore's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Salvatore's Pizzeria has been serving the area since 1975. First as Scotto's Pizzeria and now as Salvatore's! Enjoy a great variety of pizza, sandwiches, custom salads & italian dinners.

Margarita King Tacos & Tequila TO BE REBUILT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Living Room Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vernon's Cafe

No reviews yet

Vernon's Café, an Italian restaurant and lounge, is located in Niles Ohio. We specialize in Italian cuisine, but also offer an array of American specialties.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston