Grill at Knob Hill

960 N Main St • $$

House Salad$11.00
tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, parmesan, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Snake River Farms Gourmet Burger$21.00
1/2 lb. all natural american kobe beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle, on a homemade bun with frites
Roasted Chicken$34.50
citrus brown butter emulsion, crispy rosemary parmesan polenta, seasonal vegetables
Prime Rib$42.00
chairman's reserve, aged 45 days, slow roasted, pan au jus, horseradish sauce, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Full Fried Chicken$27.00
lightly breaded, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Calamari$19.00
sautéed in garlic, shallots, green onions, tomatoes, red chili flakes and fresh herbs
Pizza of the Day$27.00
red onion, sausage & mushroom
Filet Mignon$46.00
chairman's reserve, aged 45 days, char grilled, herbed garlic butter, redline bordelaise, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
crisp romaine, garlic herb croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Kid's Pasta$14.00
pasta with butter and parmesan cheese
Reservations
Online Ordering

960 N Main St

Ketchum ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
