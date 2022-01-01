Go
Toast
  • /
  • Rockford
  • /
  • Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro

Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • STEAKS

111 COURTLAND ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)

Popular Items

MEDIUM BYO PIZZA$12.00
TURKEY MELT$12.00
Apple smoked bacon, salad dressing, tomato, and aged swiss cheese in our seasoned house flat bread
MARINADES CHEEZIE BREAD$9.00
With creamy dil dip and roasted garlic marinara
PERSONAL BYO PIZZA$6.00
THE BLUES - Medium$24.00
With homemade pizza sauce, Marinades cheese, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, button mushroom, salad peppers, and Gorgonzola
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$6.00
Home-made marinara and Marinades Cheese Blend. Pepperoni .89
LARGE BYO PIZZA$18.00
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Personal$10.00
with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil
WOOD -OVEN NACHOS$15.00
House seasoned tortilla chips, three cheese, cilantro, tomato, chicken, bacon, onion, lime juice, and chipotle sauce
MARGHERITA - Personal$8.00
With fresh herb puree, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic reduction, topped with fresh basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

111 COURTLAND ST

ROCKFORD MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Corner Bar

No reviews yet

The Original Rockford Tradition

Third Nature Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!!

Art Van Sports Complex

No reviews yet

Thanks to our many donors and lead donor in Art Van Furniture; we’re building a championship-caliber baseball/softball complex right here in West Michigan. When completed, this state-of-the-art facility will be every player’s—and fan’s—dream, with 12 ballfields, lights, a covered championship field grandstand, concessions, even a Miracle Field for players with disabilities.

C & B Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston