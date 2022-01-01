Go
Toast

Grill Santa Rosa

Come in and enjoy!

1016 santa rosa plaza mall

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pear Salad$12.99
Beef skewer$6.99
Grilled Homemade Kofte Plate$16.99
Dolma ( 6 )$7.99
Chicken Shish Kebab Plate$17.99
Chicken skewer$5.99
See full menu

Location

1016 santa rosa plaza mall

santa rosa CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3 Disciples Brewing

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Flagship Taproom

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Third Street Aleworks

No reviews yet

Third Street Aleworks, a Santa Rosa original, has led the way in local craft beer since 1995! Our beers have been recognized throughout the US and around the world with over 25 different medals—including, but not limited to “Great American Beer Festival” and “World Beer Cup”—being awarded for excellence; a true testament of our quest to create great quality beer!

Russian River Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Brewpub

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston