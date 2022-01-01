Go
Grille 122

91 Providence Road • $$

Avg 3.7 (230 reviews)

Tortellini Alfredo$18.00
Broccoli, roasted peppers, spinach, olives, sun dried tomato, basil, Parmesan cream sauce.
122 Salad$13.00
Fresh greens, tomatoes, red onions, roasted pepeprs, walnuts, dried cranberries, avocados, apples, grapes, goat cheese.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Haddock, fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw, lemon.
Baked Macaroni & Cheese$12.00
Four cheese sauce, macoroni buttered panko. Add some protein!
Chicken Fajita$13.00
Jack, cheddar, roasted peppers, onions, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Marinara & mozz. Choice of penne, linguini, or capellini.
Kids Tenders & French Fries$8.00
Kids portion for children 12 and under only.
Kidss Burger$8.00
Chicken Wings$12.00
Your choice of 1 Flavor.
Caprese Flat Bread$11.00
Garlic, basil, tomato, shredded, mozzarella, balsamic. Vegetarian.
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating

91 Providence Road

Whitinsville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
