Grille 3501
Grille 3501 literally stands alone with its “sophisticated yet unpretentious” atmosphere and menu. Our unique New American cuisine, combined with our warm hospitality and attentive service will make your every visit to Grille 3501 an event to remember.
3501 Broadway • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3501 Broadway
Allentown PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nowhere Coffee Co
Enjoy the Journey, Enjoy the Now. Nowhere Coffee Co.
Cetronia Fire Company Social Hall
Come in and enjoy!
Greenhouse Enoteca
A Restaurant with Roots | Italian Inspired
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
"Food made with Love"