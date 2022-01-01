Go
Grille 3501

Grille 3501 literally stands alone with its “sophisticated yet unpretentious” atmosphere and menu. Our unique New American cuisine, combined with our warm hospitality and attentive service will make your every visit to Grille 3501 an event to remember.

3501 Broadway • $$$

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)

Popular Items

Veal Medallions$32.00
chorizo risotto, asparagus, merlot demi glace
Seared Rare Tuna$32.00
chilled edamame & charred artichoke salad, roasted cherry tomatoes, caramelized citrus vinaigrette
Honey Panna Cotta$10.00
roasted apricots, homemade honey comb
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$17.00
mango carrot slaw, old bay oil
Small Caesar Salad$10.00
crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
King Salmon$32.00
fried rice, baby bok choy, red cabbage slaw, black garlic molasses glaze
Crispy Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
lettuce, tomato, cajun remoulade, ciabatta roll
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3501 Broadway

Allentown PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
