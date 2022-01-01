Go
Toast

Grille 620

Grille 620 is an American grille featuring a seasonally inspired menu with a focus on seafood and steaks. A rustic look yet a high-style approach to contemporary American cuisine in an inviting atmosphere creates a unique dining experience. Guests may enjoy a variety of oysters from the raw bar while relaxing on our patio during the summer season. An extensive wine list by the glass and bottle, a distinctive selection of craft beers, and our knowledgeable staff will round out the experience. Menus change frequently to showcase local and fresh ingredients.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

11099 Resort RD • $$

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Brussels Sprouts$8.95
teriyaki glaze, cannot be prepared without the bacon
Filet Mignon$43.95
served with roasted cippolini onions, mushrooms, and roasted potatoes
Goat Cheesecake$11.00
Steak Strips$13.95
cut in house, grilled to order, w/mustard aioli
Garlic French Fries$4.95
Za'atar Salmon$26.95
za'atar dust, couscous salad, roasted red pepper coulis
Caesar Salad$10.95
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, parmesan crisps, homemade creamy caesar dressing
Grilled Asparagus$8.95
620 Burger$17.95
crispy smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled red onion, chipotle aioli
Stuffed Chicken$26.95
served with roasted cippolini onions, mushrooms, and roasted potatoes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11099 Resort RD

Ellicott City MD

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

An alluring boutique restaurant, mad chef kitchen & bar, offers a modern take on traditional cuisine in a welcoming and intimate atmosphere. Featuring fresh ingredients and influences from various modern cuisines; This gastro-pub houses a wide selection of diverse spirits, fine wines, signature cocktails, and craft beers. The new american cuisine paired with gracious service provides an extraordinary and memorable affair. Whether your mixing your own cocktail in our industrial bar area or gathering around a table in our rustic dining room – together we turn our creative energy into a spectacular dining experience. yes, chef.

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CAMPS JUICE BAR

No reviews yet

Cold pressed fresh Juices , Smoothies , & Acai bowls

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston