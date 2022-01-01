Go
Toast

Grille 92

The Grille is closed and undergoing a reinvention. The Café is open Tuesdays-Saturdays in the Fairview Auditorium - order online 10:45am-1:30pm or call 860-445-7478 x1442. Consider bringing your own reusable bag for take out meals & leftovers, there is a .10 charge per bag for usage of plastic bags.

235 Lestertown Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLT$5.99
Fish Tacos$6.99
Blackened Cod with Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and a Cajun Aioli on a Soft Tortilla
Mini Diet Coke$0.75
Grilled Cheese$3.79
Fries$2.50
Sweet Potato Fries$2.50
Large Seafood Chowder$3.99
Small Seafood Chowder$2.99
Caesar Salad$5.49
Waldorf Salad$5.79
Candied Walnuts, Sliced Apples, Feta, Craisins, Spring Mix with a Raspberry Vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

235 Lestertown Road

Groton CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pick Pockets Deli

No reviews yet

Mediterranean and American food. Soups, Salads and Wraps.

Forty Thieves

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cross Sound Deli - Sea Jet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cross Sound Ferry - New London

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston