Grille on Main
American Steaks and Seafood in the award-winning Village of Providence. Chef James Boyce's newest restaurant concept in Huntsville.
445 Providence Main St NW, STE 101
Location
Huntsville AL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
