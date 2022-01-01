Go
Toast

Grille on Main

American Steaks and Seafood in the award-winning Village of Providence. Chef James Boyce's newest restaurant concept in Huntsville.

445 Providence Main St NW, STE 101

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

445 Providence Main St NW, STE 101

Huntsville AL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

No reviews yet

Quality and Delicious Food. Enjoy!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

No reviews yet

Order your favorite items from Brickhouse online!

Nothing But Noodles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston