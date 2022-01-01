Go
Grilled Cheese & Co

Remember when Mom used to make you grilled cheese and tomato soup? At Grilled Cheese & Co, we remember & added a few twists!

500 Edmondson Avenue

Popular Items

The Original$5.49
Mom's famous recipe made with American cheese and grilled to perfection.
Shoe String Fries$4.49
Crabby Melt$10.99
Served with our house made Crabby Dip that's loaded with sweet claw crab meat then top it with Monterey jack cheese.
Smashed Meatball$9.99
Provolone cheese, Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, and finished with a touch of Parmesan cheese.
500 Edmondson Avenue

Catonsville MD

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
