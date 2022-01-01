Go
Toast

Grilled Meats & Treats

Come in and enjoy!

Richmond, Virginia • $

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
Chicken Philly$8.00
Marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Philly Cheesesteak$10.00
Tots$5.00
Wings
Tender Basket$12.00
Four crispy tender strips with your choice of a side.
Surf n Turf Philly$10.00
Marinated steak on a grilled bun with grilled shrimp we ad mozzarella and provolone cheese and our homemade chipotle sauce.
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
Shrimp Po'Boy$13.00
Fresh fried shrimp on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature chipotle sauce.
Jerk Chicken Philly$8.00
Jerk marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
See full menu

Location

Richmond, Virginia

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tio Pablo Taqueria

No reviews yet

Traditional Authentic Mexican restaurant that is always completely Gluten Free.

LuLu’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

Southern Comfort Brunch food, served in an exciting and industrial space! Mimosas and Bloody Marys flow like water!

Hot Chick

No reviews yet

Located in Historic Shockoe Slip in the newly renovated 17th Street Farmers market. Elevated Fried Chicken sandwiches and plates inspired by fried chicken from all across the south east. From Nashville Hot to Carolina Comfort Hot Chick has a mouth watering choice for you!

Addis Ethiopian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston