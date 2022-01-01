Go
Toast

Grillestone - Scotch Plains

Come in and enjoy!

2377 Route 22 West

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
California Roll$6.50
Wedge$14.99
Mozzarella & Tomato$16.99
Warm Apple Crisp$8.00
Caesar$12.99
Roasted Beet$16.99
Salmon$29.99
Ribeye$39.99
Prime French Dip$19.99
See full menu

Location

2377 Route 22 West

Scotch Plains NJ

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Darby Road Public House and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Drop Coffee

No reviews yet

Leave happier than when you came in!

Better Than Philly Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston