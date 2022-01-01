Grimes restaurants you'll love
Must-try Grimes restaurants
More about El Huapango Mexican Restuarant
El Huapango Mexican Restuarant
3600 Se Crossroads Dr, Grimes
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$11.99
2 Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
|Street Tacos (3) with rice and beans
|$12.00
with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.
|Rice and Beans
|$4.49
More about Mema's
Mema's
2250 East 1st St Suite 300, Grimes
|Popular items
|Chicago Italian Beef
|$10.00
Thinly shaved Italian seasoned beef roast dripping with au jus, topped with smoked provolone cheese and our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.
|Spicy Italian
|$10.00
Sliced hot capicollo, Genoa salami, pepperoni and smoked ham, red sauce, topped with smoked provolone cheese and dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.
|Portobello Mushroom Strips
|$10.00
Sliced portobello mushrooms lightly coated in a savory breading and dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning and served with a side of red sauce.
More about Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho
NOODLES
Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho
3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F, Grimes
More about Destination Grille
Destination Grille
2491 E. 1st, Grimes