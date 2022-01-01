Grimes restaurants you'll love

Grimes restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Grimes

Grimes's top cuisines

Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Food Trucks
Thai
Vietnamese
Must-try Grimes restaurants

El Huapango Mexican Restuarant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Huapango Mexican Restuarant

3600 Se Crossroads Dr, Grimes

Avg 4.5 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chimichangas$11.99
2 Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Street Tacos (3) with rice and beans$12.00
with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.
Rice and Beans$4.49
Mema's image

 

Mema's

2250 East 1st St Suite 300, Grimes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicago Italian Beef$10.00
Thinly shaved Italian seasoned beef roast dripping with au jus, topped with smoked provolone cheese and our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.
Spicy Italian$10.00
Sliced hot capicollo, Genoa salami, pepperoni and smoked ham, red sauce, topped with smoked provolone cheese and dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.
Portobello Mushroom Strips$10.00
Sliced portobello mushrooms lightly coated in a savory breading and dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning and served with a side of red sauce.
Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho image

NOODLES

Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho

3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F, Grimes

Avg 4.7 (545 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Destination Grille

2491 E. 1st, Grimes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
