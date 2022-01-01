Chicken parmesan in Grimes
Grimes restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
DESTINATION GRILLE
2491 E. 1st, Grimes
|Chicken Parmesan
|$26.00
Baked with Parmesan, Asiago blend, tomato ragu, Alfredo linguini.
Mema's - 2250 East 1st St Suite 300
2250 East 1st St Suite 300, Grimes
|Chicken Parmesan
|$12.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast tenderloin, red sauce, topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.
|Chicken Parmesan Combo
|$12.00
Your choice of a half or full sized Chicken Parmesan with your choice of any side and a drink!