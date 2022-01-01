Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Grimes

Grimes restaurants
Grimes restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

DESTINATION GRILLE

2491 E. 1st, Grimes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan$26.00
Baked with Parmesan, Asiago blend, tomato ragu, Alfredo linguini.
More about DESTINATION GRILLE
Mema's image

 

Mema's - 2250 East 1st St Suite 300

2250 East 1st St Suite 300, Grimes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$12.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast tenderloin, red sauce, topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.
Chicken Parmesan Combo$12.00
Your choice of a half or full sized Chicken Parmesan with your choice of any side and a drink!
More about Mema's - 2250 East 1st St Suite 300

