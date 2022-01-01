Go
Grind Burger McKinney

Neighborhood Family joint. Come in and enjoy our local draft beer, frozen drinks, full bar, scratch kitchen rolling out gourmet burgers, salads, sandwiches and tacos.

3350 VIRGINIA PKWY SUITE 400

Popular Items

#KIDS HOT DOG$7.50
Your choice of shoestring fries, sweet tots or apple sauce for side item. Kids meal also comes with a free 16oz fountain drink.
#LARGE SHOESTRING FRIES$5.00
Basket crispy shoestring fries- served w/ (2) complimentary dipping sauces.
#16oz OREO COOKIE SHAKE.$6.00
Vanilla ice cream hand spun w/ crushed Oreo, topped w/ whipped cream & crushed Oreo.
#SMALL SHOESTRING FRIES$3.50
Side of shoestring fries- choose complimentary dipping sauce.
#CRISPY CHICKEN COBB$10.50
Chopped romaine, bacon, chopped egg, aged cheddar, grape tomatoes, green onions, fire roasted corn, w/ House-made Green Goddess dressing
#RANCH QUESO DIP & CHIPS$8.00
House-made Ranch queso served fresh fried corn tortilla chips & a dash of Togarashi seasoning.
#THE OG$8.50
Beef Burger served on a Kaiser bun w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and fancy sauce
#IF YOU BUILD IT BEEF$8.00
Customize your own BEEF burger with bun, protein, cheese, topping & sauce options
#TRUFFLE THICK CUT FRIES$7.00
Thick cut french fries tossed in truffle oil, kosher salt & topped with parsley and grated Romano cheese. Choose complimentary dipping sauce.
#KIDS GRILLED CHEESE$7.50
Your choice of shoestring fries, sweet tots or apple sauce for side item. Kids meal also comes with a free 16oz fountain drink.
Location

Mckinney TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
