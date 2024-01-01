Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Altoona
  • /
  • Grinders and More at the Concordia - 820 2nd Avenue
A map showing the location of Grinders and More at the Concordia - 820 2nd AvenueView gallery

Grinders and More at the Concordia - 820 2nd Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

820 2nd Avenue

Altoona, PA 16602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

820 2nd Avenue, Altoona PA 16602

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mansion Donut Company, LLC - Downtown Altoona
orange starNo Reviews
1402-1/2 11th Avenue Altoona, PA 16601
View restaurantnext
Jack & Georges
orange starNo Reviews
2400 4th Ave Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
The Jolted Monkey -
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Fairway Dr # 100 Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
Zach's + Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
5820 6th Avenue Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
Forno Alto - 5923 6th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5923 6th Ave Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny
orange starNo Reviews
505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Altoona

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Grinders and More at the Concordia - 820 2nd Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston