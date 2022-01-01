GRINDER'S KC VENUE

Novel Restaurant

A NEW NOVEL EXPERIENCE

Our new location is open at 1927 McGee Street in the East Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City, Missouri. The new dining destination is vibrant, spacious and lives up to its name.

The dining room features a fifty foot long tile mosaic across from an open kitchen. The inviting full service granite bar seats up to eighteen guests with views of the outdoor patio planted with native trees and grasses.

Chef Ryan Brazeal and Pastry Chef Jessica Armstrong continue to create a unique culinary experience with locally sourced ingredients and contemporary techniques. The restaurant features rich wood accents and original color palate and architecture to create a comfortable and hospitable dining experience.

