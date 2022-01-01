Go
Grinders Stonewall

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10240 Pflumm Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)

Popular Items

Big House NY Style$18.00
Cali BLT Sand$11.50
Grinders "Best sellin " sandwich starts w/ our signature candied bacon, freshly sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & served on a wheat berry bread schmeared w/ H'o made chipotle aioli.
12 PC Wings$15.00
House NY Style$12.00
Funky Dough$11.50
Funky cut dough covered w/ Italian seasoning & Grinders 5-Chz blend. served w/ "Rock-N-Red" sauce for dipping.
Jax Reuben$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
Ranch$0.25
House Salad$7.25
Crispy romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers, carrots, shredded colby jack cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.
Big House Fort Supreme-O$22.50
Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.
7' Philly$10.50
Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

10240 Pflumm Rd.

Lenexa KS

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
