Go
GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza image
Pizza
Italian

GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

15 Reviews

$

W186 N9515 Bancroft Dr

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

8" Signature Cheesesteak$7.79
8" Baked Grinder w/ Steak, Mozzarella & provolone, Garlic Butter, Onions, Green Peppers & Topped w/ Cheese Sauce
14" Cheese & 1 Topping$12.99
14" The Works$18.99
Mozzarella & Provolone, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives & Green peppers
8" Club Classic$7.29
8" Baked Grinder w/ Bacon, Ham & Turkey, Mozzarella & Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Garlic Bread$2.95
14" Cheese & 3 Toppings$14.99
10" Cheese & 1 Topping$6.49
12" Pizza Dipping Fries$8.00
12' pizza Topped w/ Garlic Butter, Mozzarella & Provolone, Topped w/ Parmesan & Oregano & Served w/ a side of Marinara or Cheese Sauce
8" Turkey Classic$6.99
8" Baked Grinder w/ Turkey, Mozzarella & Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

W186 N9515 Bancroft Dr, Menomonee Falls WI 53051

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Wisconsin On Tap

No reviews yet

Featuring all beers on tap from Wisconsin only!! Wisconsin On Tap is a great place to enjoy great drinks and food. Our food menu was developed by Food Network Chef Brian Duffy and our very own Hannah Nielson. WOT is also an incredible place to watch the big game with state of the art sound and 14 TV's

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-

No reviews yet

Our cozy Irish Pub makes you feel like your on the Emerald Isle itself. With great food & beverages it's the perfect place for gathering at the pub to meet with friends or order out! We have one of the best views a restaurant can ask for overlooking the waterfall of the Menomonee River & hope to see you soon!

Kraverz Frozen Custard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Henny's DugOut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza

orange star4.0 • 15 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston