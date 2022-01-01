Go
Toast

Grinds 122 Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

122 West Ave • $$

Avg 4 (41 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

122 West Ave

Brockport NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barbers Grill

No reviews yet

Bar and Grill

The Rooster Pub and Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Custom House Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes

No reviews yet

Jimmy Z's serves up award winning Plates, Burgers & Shakes. Located on historic Main Street in the village of Brockport, NY,

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston