Grinds N Glazes

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

110 Gainesville highway

Blairsville, GA 30512

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Half Turkey Breast$5.89
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
Full Turkey Breast$8.99
Chef Salad$9.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.99
Half Hot Italian$5.99
1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad$8.99
Salad Lover's Salad
Caesar Salad
Quiche with Side Salad$7.99
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

110 Gainesville highway, Blairsville GA 30512

Directions

