Gringos - 335 Left Fork Sandy Rd
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
335 Left Fork Sandy Rd, Wallback WV 25285
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Hens & Heifers - 109 Crossings Mall Road
No Reviews
109 Crossings Mall Road Elkview, WV 25071
View restaurant
BowlesBoyz Bbq Up The Creek - 201 CAMPBELLS CREEK DRIVE
No Reviews
201 CAMPBELLS CREEK DRIVE CHARLESTON, WV 25306
View restaurant