Gringos and Mariachis

specializing in street tacos, tequila, mezcal and whiskies

4928 Cordell Avenue

Popular Items

Birra Burrito w/ Esquites.$14.00
SLOW COOKED SHORT RIB | GREEN RICE | BLACK BEANS AVOCADO SALSA | LETTUCE | SOUR CREAM | QUESO FRESCO
Duck Nachos.$12.00
ORANGE MARINATED DUCK | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | JALAPENOS | RADISH | SOUR CREAM | CILANTRO
House Margarita$10.00
100% SILVER BLUE AGAVE TEQUILA, O3 ORANGE LIQUEUR, LIME, AGAVE
Duck Tacos.$10.00
DUCK MARINATED WITH ORANGE | SALSA VERDE | ONIONS | CILANTRO
Cauliflower Tacos (Vegan)$8.00
CAULIFLOWER | CORN | BRUSSEL SPROUTS | AVOCADO SALSA | TOMATILLO CHIPOTLE SALSA
Poblano Queso Dip$9.00
MELTED QUESO | SERRANO PEPPERS | JALAPEÑO PEPPERS | POBLANO PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO
Chicken Tacos.$9.00
CHICKEN | GUACAMOLE | CARAMELIZED ONIONS | CILANTRO | GUAILLO SALSA
Guacamole with Chips.$12.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL SALSA
Add Grilled Pineapple +$2 | Add Crispy Bacon +$2
Birria Tacos.$10.00
SLOW COOKED SHORT RIB | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
Carne Asada Tacos.$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
Bethesda MD

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
