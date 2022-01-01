Gringos Locos UCF
Home of Orlando's best taco, come see what all the hype is about.
4258 West Plaza Drive
Popular Items
Location
4258 West Plaza Drive
Orlando FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Taglish UCF
Come in and enjoy Filipino American Fare. With traditional offerings and unique takes on burgers and fried chicken sandwiches with Filipino flavors
Island Fin Poke
Come in and enjoy!
Fat Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Omelet Bar
Join the Breakfast Revolution!